Hundreds turn out to farewell Tremaine

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017.

HE WAS the kid with swagger on and off the field: a determined footy player whose cheeky antics won the hearts of all who knew him.

Today Tremaine Tairawhiti, the Turtles rugby player who was killed tragically by a train on February 19, was farewelled by a crowd of more than 400 friends and family members.

The moving service incorporated Maori mourning traditions, beginning with his uncle, Dallas Hikaka, delivering the mihi whakatau or welcome speech.

At one point he gazed up to where Tremaine would surely have been looking down.

Minister and former touch footy coach Ray Nutley delivered a prayer and recalled Tremaine's prowess on the field.

"I've never met anyone who dived so far, so often,” he said, describing how he would forever remember the 17-year-old "looking up with a half grin” to see if he'd scored a try.

"If we said there'd been a touch he'd say 'Are you sure?'”

Many more laughs were to be heard throughout the chapel with recollections of a reputed prankster.

"The way someone plays sport can tell you a lot about their character,” Bundaberg Touch coach Dave Bonser said as the floor opened for friends to come forward.

Tremaine Tairawhiti, Bundaberg State High School

"Tremaine played with style but he was also the man to get the hard work done.

"He was tough and determined.”

He was also the "relentless” tormentor of his best mate, Koa - whose catch cry, Bonser recalled, was "I swear to God, Tremaine!”.

Another of his teammates brought a symbol of mateship to place with Tremaine's coffin: a water bottle.

Tremaine had a reputation for deliberately never bringing his own to training and racing his teammates to take a sip of theirs.

"He was a school friend, a teammate, a serial pest; but most importantly, a brother,” his mate said.

While Tremaine was remembered for throwing ice cubes at post-match ice baths, his ability to talk non-stop on a road trip and his way with the ladies, another spoke of Tremaine's softer side, and his love of books - as well as his joy at being given the keys to a tuk-tuk on a Thailand holiday.

Three women sang traditional Maori songs - Whakataka te hau, an ode to the breath of life, and Whakaaria mai, sung to the tune of How Great Thou Art.

Dallas Hikaka delivered a message from Tremaine's parents, Steve and Nadia, before the ceremony finished with an outpouring of emotion.

A group of family and friends sent off Tremaine with a haka, farewelling his coffin with the powerful war dance.

Mourners gathered at the family home this afternoon to continue sharing stories of the young champion.

A Message From Mum and Dad

Tremaine's parents Steve and Nadia shared a message to his family and friends at the service, spoken by his uncle, Dallas Hikaka.

"OUR son, our light, our cherished boy from the moment you were born.

"A gifted natural by hand, head and heart.

"Son, you come from a long line of strong men and women.

"You will now walk alongside our tipuna (ancestors), embrace them as they will you, kia kaha (be strong) son.

"Please know that all of the moments you made us proud, we are most proud, that you came to us and we could be your mum and dad.

"You are forever in our hearts and our presence, we look forward to the day we meet again.

"Kia koutou okiokinga wairua reka i roto i te rangimarie tama - may your sweet soul rest in peace son.”