Hundreds turn out for war veteran's funeral

The Tom McLucas funeral at Christ Church in Woongarra Street. Mike Knott BUN240118MCLUCAS11

STORIES of their dad doubling their mum on his bike on the way home from a date are memories that will stay with the McLucas family.

Friends and family filled the pews at Christ Church Anglican Church yesterday as they farewelled Tom Walker McLucas.

The Bundaberg war veteran devoted his life to keeping the Anzac spirit alive and his involvement with the community will be his legacy.

Mr McLucas was born in Bundaberg in 1925 to William McLucas and Irene Evans.

He married Estelle McLucas in November 1946 and together they had seven children - George, Robert (deceased), Alan, Ian, Neil, Sandra and Helen.

Grandchildren followed - 19 to to be exact - and eventually 20 great-grandchildren.

Daughter Sandra Cooke said there were many things she would remember about her dad.

"Mum and Dad were childhood sweethearts, they only had eyes for one another. Dad would double her home on his bike from various dates they would go on,” Mrs Cook said.

Mr McLucas started his working career as a bank teller before joining the family poultry farm - Pitts Poultry on Bourbong St.

When he wasn't working, Mrs Cook said her dad was proud to call Bundaberg home and joined many community and sporting organisations.

He was a patron of the Barolin Rifle Club for 40 years and a member of the Junior Rats of Tobruk. He was also involved with various bands as drill drum major. Many other family members were also involved in the Municipal Brass and Caledonian Pipe Bands.

His achievements include a role as assistant swimming instructor with Fairymead Swimming Club, president of the Midge Marching Girls from 1970 to 1972, and being part of the King Scout in 1941.

Mr McLucas also loved cycling and joined the Bundaberg Amateur Wheelers in 1941.

He competed until the start of the war and then several years after.

"Mum always said when Dad was competing he used to only take her to carry the water bottle and the spare tyres but she loved it,” Mrs Cook said.

He also had a competitive streak, especially when it came to tennis, and played with Estelle for 10 years.

At one stage taking out mixed doubles in the Wide Bay Tournament.

One of his many accomplishments was being honoured with a British Empire Medal and attending the Queen's Garden Party in London.

He also ran the torch for the Olympic Games in 1956 and the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton in 2006.

Mr McLucas was well-known by most in the community and was a familiar face at Anzac day marches where he marshalled the city dawn and citizen parades for 50 years.

Speaking on behalf of the McLucas family, Mrs Cook said their Dad would be "deeply missed”.

"He brought us all up with a strong work ethic and a drive to help community,” she said.