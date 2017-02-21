Hundreds take part in exercise program

GET HEALTHY: Cr Batt's eight-week exercise program Be Active, Be Alive is going strong.

THE first two weeks of Bundaberg Regional Council's free Be Active, Be Alive, exercise program has seen consistently high numbers of participation.

Sport and Recreation spokesman Cr David Batt said it was pleasing to see such positive response to the campaign.

"Week one saw about 800 residents participating in exercise sessions throughout the region as well as the new Bundaberg parkrun initiative which has been included in the program and is a terrific result,” Cr Batt said.

"Be Active, Be Alive is an opportunity for all residents to participate in fun and social activities that promote healthy and active lifestyles.

"We're now in to the third week of the eight week program and with a range of free activities still on offer, there has never been a better time to start exercising or try something new.

"There is still six jam-packed weeks of exercise sessions remaining so be sure to familiarise yourself with the program and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Cr Batt said this year's program was bigger than ever with 150 activities across 14 of the region's parks and pools.

"All of our sessions are offered by qualified fitness instructors and are adaptable to suit a range of fitness levels.”

Programs can be found at any Council Service Centre and are available at bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

There is no requirement to sign-up or book for Be Active, Be Alive sessions. Just attend, add your name to the attendance list and you're ready to realise your activity goals.