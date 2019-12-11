Hundreds support council suggestion to remove monorail

CONCEPTUAL designs for the Boreham Park upgrade have been released revealing the community's top priorities were adventure and water play.

The concept designs reveal a new play space with neutral tones and features including a curved feature seat around an existing fig tree and a large picnic shelter.

A peddle loop path and inground trampolines are all featured in the concept proposal surrounding to new major play areas.

Bundaberg Regional Council parks and gardens portfolio spokesperson Cr Wayne Honor said extensive community consultation had taken place.

"The feedback from residents revealed that adventure style play was the number one priority followed by water play and, in particular, nature-based water play," Cr Honor said.

Concept plan for Boreham Park.

"This feedback has been represented through the two major features of the conceptual design which includes an adventure tower and a zero-depth water play area.

"The tower features a rope bridge, climbing elements and large slide that will appeal to older children.

"The water play area will provide fun for all ages with misting poles and rock-themed water play areas for exploration."

A total of 310 people completed the Boreham Park upgrade survey with 70 per cent of respondents supporting the council's suggestion to remove the monorail.

Divisional representative Cr John Learmonth said it was exciting to see the project progressing.

"We really appreciate the input from the community with so many people taking time out to help us prioritise the elements for inclusion in the Boreham Park upgrade," Cr Learmonth said.

"We will now progress to detailed design to finalise the elements for inclusion in this project before going out to tender to complete the work.

"We hope to see the Boreham Park upgrade completed by November 2020."