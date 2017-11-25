Hundreds seek help against DV

NEARLY 2000 domestic violence applications have been submitted in Wide Bay Burnett in the past year.

From June last year to June this year, 1842 applications were lodged.

That's 715 per 100,000 people.

In the same time frame, 1633 domestic violence orders were breached - 634 per 100,000 people.

Hervey Bay Superintendent Craig Hawkins said it was no secret numbers were staggering in the district.

"There's violence that does occur within the Wide Bay, there's no hiding that," he said.

"The numbers are such that we do events like this that we try to minimise those numbers.

"(Wide Bay) is no different to any other regional or metro area."

Supt Hawkins is one of many determined to take a stand against men's violence towards women.

He said it was something he did not tolerate and hoped other members of the community would stand up to fight the cause.

Statistics show, on average, one woman is killed every week as a result of intimate partner violence.

Domestic and family violence is believed to be the key cause of homelessness for women and their children.

At least one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from someone known to them.

According to White Ribbon Australia, one in five women over the age of 18 have been stalked in their lifetime.

One in five women experience harassment within the workplace.

Indigenous women and girls are 35 times more likely than the wider female population to be hospitalised due to family violence.

Domestic violence rates are believed to be higher in rural and regional areas.

In Australia, one in four children are exposed to domestic violence which can also fall under child abuse.

Domestic violence does not just come in the form of physical abuse.

Emotional abuse, financial abuse, verbal abuse, social abuse, sexual abuse, stalking and spiritual abuse all fall under the act of domestic violence.

If you or anyone needs support there are several emergency hotlines you can call. These include 1800RESPECT, Lifeline 131114, Aboriginal Family Domestic Violence Hotline 180019123.