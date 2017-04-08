Hundreds of shoppers check out new Coles supermarket

STORES OPEN: The New Stockland Kensington stores opened today in Bundaberg.

HUNDREDS of shoppers packed into the new Stockland Kensington shopping centre today to see what it had to offer.

Shoppers jostled for some of the best deals and convenient parking spots.

Last night Stockland Kensington treated Bundaberg to a fireworks display to launch its new centre.

The new Coles store includes an olive bar, open-style butchery and a scoop-and-weigh station with a wide range of seeds, nuts, grains and dried fruits.

It features 220 shaded car parks and more then 200 Queensland products including several from the Rum City, including Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Bundy Juice, Baffle Milk and Bundaberg Sugar.

An additional 54 staff were transferred from Bundy's two other Coles supermarkets, including its Westside store which closed permanently yesterday ahead of the new store's opening.

The only blemish on the day was the lack of parking spaces due to the high number of visitors, which caused some frustration among shoppers.

But otherwise Bundaberg residents seemed to relish the opportunity to have another supermarket option in the city.