'Hundreds' of sharks lurking in Maroochy River

Chad Runnalls says hundreds of sharks are in the Maroochy River, including this 5-foot beast he caught recently.

Chad Runnalls says hundreds of sharks are in the Maroochy River, including this 5-foot beast he caught recently. Contributed

A SUNSHINE Coast fisherman says sharks are getting "out of control" on the Sunshine Coast with "hundreds" lurking in the deep.

Chad Runnalls, who catches and tags sharks each week, believes it is only a matter of time before an incident takes place.

He doesn't claim a big attack or death will occur, but that someone, or something will be bitten soon.

"There are hundreds in there (Maroochy River), people don't know, or are not well aware of how many are in there," Mr Runnalls said.

"Both in the estuaries and in the ocean. They're over-populated and it is progressively getting worse.

Sharks Maroochy River: Chad Runnalls recently tagged a 5-foot bull shark in the Maroochy River. He recorded the catch on video as proof the sharks exist below.

"All the fishermen I talk to, they say they're constantly losing catches to sharks.

"They're so prevalent in the canals. Twin Waters is full of them, hundreds."

Recently Mr Runnalls tagged a 1.5 metre bull shark in the Maroochy River.

He recorded the catch on video as proof that the sharks exist below.

He said a common misconception was that sharks were only seen at dusk and the evening.

"When the tide comes in most of the sharks will go up river, go to the jetties and rub themselves on the pileons," he said.

"People think the sharks aren't there come mornings, but it just isn't true. They just go after the food source.

"Everyone I talk to say not enough people are aware the sharks are there. They all say it is just going to be a matter of time till an attack happens."