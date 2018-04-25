Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chad Runnalls says hundreds of sharks are in the Maroochy River, including this 5-foot beast he caught recently.
Chad Runnalls says hundreds of sharks are in the Maroochy River, including this 5-foot beast he caught recently. Contributed
News

'Hundreds' of sharks lurking in Maroochy River

Matty Holdsworth
by
26th Apr 2018 11:45 AM

A SUNSHINE Coast fisherman says sharks are getting "out of control" on the Sunshine Coast with "hundreds" lurking in the deep.

Chad Runnalls, who catches and tags sharks each week, believes it is only a matter of time before an incident takes place.

He doesn't claim a big attack or death will occur, but that someone, or something will be bitten soon.

"There are hundreds in there (Maroochy River), people don't know, or are not well aware of how many are in there," Mr Runnalls said.

"Both in the estuaries and in the ocean. They're over-populated and it is progressively getting worse.

 

"All the fishermen I talk to, they say they're constantly losing catches to sharks.

"They're so prevalent in the canals. Twin Waters is full of them, hundreds."

Recently Mr Runnalls tagged a 1.5 metre bull shark in the Maroochy River.

He recorded the catch on video as proof that the sharks exist below.

He said a common misconception was that sharks were only seen at dusk and the evening.

"When the tide comes in most of the sharks will go up river, go to the jetties and rub themselves on the pileons," he said.

"People think the sharks aren't there come mornings, but it just isn't true. They just go after the food source.

"Everyone I talk to say not enough people are aware the sharks are there. They all say it is just going to be a matter of time till an attack happens."

Related Items

fishing maroochy river sharks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    premium_icon CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    News HAVE you ever wondered what the inside of some of Bundy's flashest homes look like?

    Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    premium_icon Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    Crime David Raymond Denton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in court.

    Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

    Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

    News Region listed in magazine's top 100 destinations

    Local Partners