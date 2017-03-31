Hundreds of residents remain without power

POWER OUT: Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers across the Wide Bay Burnett. Photo Ergon Energy

ERGON Energy crews are working to restore power impacted customers across the region following yesterday's wild weather.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said there was still a significant number of outages across the Wide Bay-Burnett, but in most cases Ergon had isolated the damaged sections of the network to limit the number of affected customers.

"From about 15,000 who lost power yesterday -about half each in the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regions - we still have to restore around 280 in Hervey Bay, mainly Takura and Craignish, just under 100 in Woodgate and Buxton, just under 100 in Rosedale and Bucca, about 300 in the Kolan region and 80 around Dunmora, near Maryborough,” he said.

"Also overnight, a storm in the Mundubbera area resulted in about 400 customers having their power supply interrupted just after midnight.

"Crews are working on that now.”

Further north, about 480 customers remain without power in the Miriam Vale area, mainly in Bororen, Turkey Beach and Foreshores.

Any customers whose neighbours have supply this morning, but their power remains off should call Ergon Energy on 13 22 96.

"We don't have estimated restoration times for most of these outages at this point, but information will be updated in the Outage Finder,” the spokesman said.

"Overall, our region has probably been fortunate with more than 50,000 still off in the areas originally affected by TC Debbie and more than 90,000 without power in SEQ.”

To see impacted properties visit www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder.