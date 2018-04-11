Hundreds of prizes up for grabs at Cancer Council cent sale

GREAT PRIZES: Jenny Frew and Jan Doherty getting ready for the cent sale.

GREAT PRIZES: Jenny Frew and Jan Doherty getting ready for the cent sale. Mike Knott BUN300316CANCER1

ONE of Bundaberg's biggest cent sales will will be held in just over a week.

There will be more than 250 prizes up for grabs at the cent sale held in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

The annual event, in its third year, is organised by Bundaberg CancerFree Challenge participant Jenny Frew and will be held at Bundaberg Civic Centre on Saturday, April 21.

Doors will open from noon for a 1pm start and Mrs Frew encouraged the Bundaberg community to get involved.

"Come show your support and have some fun on the day,” she said.

"There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs that have been generously donated by the community.

"From a kids' raffle with separate boys' and girls' prizes to a night at Sandcastles Beach Resort in 1770, the prizes are all really good.”

Mrs Frew said she was grateful for the community's eagerness to support the fundraiser, a cause close to her heart after the loss of her son.

"I just want to help people; my main ambition is to raise awareness for the Cancer Council Queensland and show that help is there for those who need it,” she said.

Entry is $5 for adults or $3 for kids. This includes a lucky door ticket and afternoon tea supplied by Bundaberg Coles.

For information, phone Mrs Frew on 0438 531 204.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at www.cancerqld. org.au or 13 11 20.