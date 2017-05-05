Hundreds of people respond to Bundaberg CBD survey

THE Bundaberg CBD Community Reference Group is considering the results of surveys aimed to help establish a greater understanding of public opinion for the revitalisation of the CBD.

The council received 260 responses to its online survey and a further 108 responses through face-to-face surveys.

CRG chairwoman and Division 4 representative Helen Blackburn said during the month of February, community members were invited to provide the council with feedback and views to questions regarding public art, landscaping, public space, family friendly environments and the CBD pavilion.

"While the CRG is currently assessing the responses, results suggest that people would like to see new street art and murals, more shade trees, more free family events and entertainment to attract greater use, modern outdoor dining areas and address parking congestion,” Cr Blackburn said.

Cr Blackburn said that once the results had been considered by the CRG, they would be shared with urban designers and the public.

Bundaberg Regional Council has received 16 Expressions of Interest from urban designers to provide conceptual and detail design services for the CBD Revitalisation Project.

The council has short-listed three for early tender interaction including AECOM Australia Pty Ltd, HASSELL Limited and Tract Consultants Pty Ltd.

"Ultimately the survey results and views of the community will be presented to the short-listed urban designers to inform their design concepts,” Cr Blackburn said.