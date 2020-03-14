Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        premium_icon New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        News What would happen in the first 100 days of the new Bundaberg Regional Council? Our mayoral candidates give insight.

        Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        premium_icon Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Bargara Rd last night.

        PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        premium_icon PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        News COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the...

        Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        premium_icon Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        Crime Woman’s alleged $100k in false payments