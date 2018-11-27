Menu
FESTIVAL VIBE: Bohemian Beatfreaks sprung sudden roots in the Southern Downs after organisers won a legal battle with NSW police.
Hundreds of LSD, ecstasy tabs seized on road to bush doof

marian faa
by
26th Nov 2018 5:38 PM
HUNDREDS of illegal drugs destined for a bohemian "bush doof" near Warwick didn't make it through festival gates after an interception Warwick police have regarded as a "win" for community safety.

On Friday, police seized about 430 tabs of LSD and ecstasy on the road into Cherrabah Resort, where Bohemian Beatfreaks festival was held from Friday until yesterday.

But Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said it would be "naive" to think other drugs didn't make it in.

The controversial festival relocated suddenly to Cherrrabah two days before the event.

A few weeks earlier, NSW Police withdrew support for Bohemian Beatfreaks, which was originally to be held at Kippenduff, near Casino.

The festival won legal rights to go ahead at its original venue, but with stricter conditions.

"We don't feel this would have been a good festival experience with this heavy handed police approach," organisers wrote on the festival's Facebook page.

The post thanked Southern Downs Regional Council and local emergency services for supporting the event in a "short time frame".

Attracting over 2500 "dreamers, artists, dancers and soul searchers", the festival promised to "get weird".

But Senior Sergeant Deacon said everything went "fairly well".

"We had no service calls from inside the event, there were no fights," he said.

A number of people were found in possession of illegal drugs and police charged multiple people with drink and drug driving offences, but exact statistics were not yet available at the time of reporting.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said a focus on community safety was the core of police operations.

"What we don't want to see at a festival is someone die from a drug overdoses because they are too scared to report that they are feeling unwell to security or police," he said.

"We want them to approach us rather than sit alone in a tent for fear of being prosecuted."

But others weren't so happy.

Warwick carpenter Sarah McKendry lives about six kilometres from the resort and said she was awake until 3am on Saturday morning because of the noise.

"It's just constant, that constant doof music," she said.

"I don't want it to not go ahead or anything, I have been to festivals before, but the music went all night."

Bohemian Beatfreaks organisers have not responded to a request for comment.

