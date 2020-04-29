Menu
Hundreds of jobs in $185m regional road project bonanza

by Michael Wray
29th Apr 2020 1:59 PM
QUEENSLAND'S regions will receive a $185 million coronavirus infrastructure boost, with the Federal and State governments fast-tracking 22 key road upgrades.

Hundreds of jobs across the state are expected to be created on projects to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety.

Funding under the $500 million Roads of Strategic Importance initiative had already been announced, and federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk agreed last year to fast-track the spending.

Both governments have approved the first 22 projects spread along the state's key road freight corridors.

Federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack
Mr McCormack said the construction would drive regional economic growth as the effects of COVID-19 rippled through communities.

"Delivering early works through the ROSI initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the combined value of the upgrades was about $185 million over the next four years.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk
"We'll talk with the local councils through the regional roads and transport groups and other key industry stakeholders who use those corridors to identify projects that can be prioritised within the remaining ROSI corridor allocations," she said.

Queensland Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Government had identified a range of critical projects in the corridors that could start within 12 months.

 

 

Roads to recieve fast-tracked safety upgrades

Flinders Highway

Kennedy Developmental Road (Hann Highway)

Carnarvon Highway

Dawson Highway and Dawson Developmental Road (Springsure - Tambo)

Gulf Developmental Road

Gregory Highway and Gregory Developmental Road

Balonne Highway

Gore Highway

Proserpine - Shute Harbour Road

Floraville Road (Burke Shire)

 

