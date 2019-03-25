Hundreds of fish die at Moneys Creek... again

THE Bargara community has woken up to hundreds of dead fish at Moneys Creek again, and concerns are growing over water quality and what can be done to stop the deaths.

Locals have called on Bundaberg Regional Councillor Greg Barnes to organise for the creek to be cleaned before the predicted 33 degree temperatures worsens the smell, as fish lay dead or close to it on the waters surface.

Multiple photos and videos were posted to a Facebook group this morning, with dozens of locals showing their disappointment over the second fish kill in just over a week.

Hundreds of fish have been found dead or dying at Moneys Creek this morning. Iain Sinclair

Cr Barnes said the fish kill was "a ridiculous situation", and he had continuously pushed for dredging to be done to provide a "greater capacity of oxygenated water".

"Until that occurs, and unless we have regular rainfalls in the upper catchment, this will continue to happen," he said.

"Yes, it is Golf Club land, but the community sees this as a de facto community asset that requires government intervention."

The NewsMail also reported a fish kill at Moneys Creek on March 16, and similar incidents had also happened in 2009 and 2013.

The 2009 fish kill was believed to have been due to a lack of oxygen from the high temperature of the water, and in 2013 the deaths were reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Bargara residents are calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to be contacted regarding the incident. Iain Sinclair

Locals have said the fish kill this morning is likely to be because of a lack of oxygen again, and called for the matter to be reported to EPA.

After last week's instance, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the matter was frustrating and disappointing, as well as pointing out council would need State Government funding to help fix issues at the creek.

Last month, thousands of fish were reported dead at Bundaberg's Botanic Gardens, which led to the death of birds in the area just four days later.

The NewsMail will contact Bundaberg Regional Council and the State Government for further comment.