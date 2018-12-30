Hundreds of dead fish found at popular watering hole

Megan Oberholster shared this photo yesterday, captioned: We went there today for the first time.. was very sad to see and incredibly stinky!

Megan Oberholster shared this photo yesterday, captioned: We went there today for the first time.. was very sad to see and incredibly stinky! Megan Oberholster

HORRIFIC scenes of hundreds of dead fish, shrimp and an eel at a popular recreation spot have stirred community concerns of a potential toxic contamination.

Visitors reportedly made the shocking, stinking discovery at Wappa Dam and Falls yesterday after a "disgusting" smell alerted them something was wrong at the watering holes in the Yandina area.

Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend. 7 News Sunshine Coast

The Daily has sought information from Seqwater, who operate Wappa Dam, the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science and the Sunshine Coast Council.

Since the discovery, many locals have taken to social media saying they have never seen anything like it, and commented that it was "beautiful and fresh" after the rains.

Hundreds of dead fish, crustaceans and an eel have reportedly been found at Wappa Dam and surrounding areas this weekend. 7 News Sunshine Coast

One fisherman told 7 News yesterday that he had been in the area since 1985 and "never seen anything like it".

He told he had seen "hundreds" of dead bass, catfish and shrimp, and was disgusted by the smell.

"I don't know what caused it, but it's not good," they said.

A fisherman from the area since 1985 said he had "never seen anything like it" after discovering hundreds of dead fish at the Wappa Dam and Falls area. 7 News Sunshine Coast

A mother and her son had intended to swim, but decided against it.

"We have had a walk around the rocks and there's quite a few dead fish, a dead eel," the woman said, and her son found a dead crayfish.

"It doesn't look good for swimming."

At that time, visitors had not reported any signage warning them of any potential risks, and no workers were seen on site.

One commenter suggested the heat would have caused algae to grow rapidly, causing the marine life to suffocate.