CHARGED: Former Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper was charged with offences related to child exploitation material.
CHARGED: Former Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper was charged with offences related to child exploitation material. Contributed
Hundreds of criminal charges for former Scout leader

John Weekes
19th Jan 2019 5:45 AM
A FORMER Scouts leader faces more than 250 child exploitation material charges.

A court on Friday heard some of the alleged offences Daniel Leslie Cooper faced were still being categorised.

Mr Cooper now faced child pornography charges including distributing and soliciting the material.

His case will be mentioned again at Brisbane Magistrates Court in March.

Mr Cooper's appearance was excused and he remained on bail.

A lawyer for Mr Cooper told the court on Friday that parties were involved in "ongoing discussion" about the facts of the case. -NewsRegional

