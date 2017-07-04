25°
Hundreds of Bundy drivers nabbed in police operation

Ashley Clark
| 4th Jul 2017 9:43 AM
BAD DRIVERS: Police are out in force as part of Operation Cold Snap.
BAD DRIVERS: Police are out in force as part of Operation Cold Snap. Mike Knott BUN240816LIDAR1

More than 200 drivers have been caught speeding around Bundaberg in ten days and police are not slowing down their efforts to catch more speedsters.

Bundaberg drivers doing the wrong thing are being caught left, right and centre thanks to Operation Cold Snap.

It's been just over a week since the operation began with police across the region nabbing a mixture of speedsters, drug drivers, drink drivers and more.

Sen const Danielle Loftus said police had issued 214 speeding fines from June 23 to July 3.

"Four people were charged with drug driving offences,” she said.

"With drink driving, three people were charged for returning alleged readings of between 0.05 and 0.10% BAC, while two people were charged for returning alleged readings of over 0.15%”

But it's not only the major offences that local drivers had been committing.

Sen const Loftus said police were also catching people out for not wearing seatbelts or being distracted while driving.

"Three drivers and two passengers were charged for failing to wear seat belts,” she said.

"Two drivers were detected using hand-held mobile phones whilst driving.”

"Eight drivers were detected driving unlicensed.”

"Four drivers were charged for driving whilst disqualified or restricted.”　

Other traffic infringements include:

  • 24 x use/permit use of unregistered motor vehicle
  • 13 x failed to stop at a "STOP” sign at an intersection
  • 7 x drivers with open drivers licences recently expired within the past year
  • 4 x bicycle riders failed to wear helmets
  • 3 x learner driver vehicles not under direction of a supervisor
  • 2 x stop contrary to continuous yellow edge line
  • 1 x driver with provisional driver licence recently expired with the past year
  • 1 x P2 holder failed to display green P plate at front and rear of car
  • 1 x failure to keep to left side of road (not multi-lane)
  • 1 x failure to give way to pedestrian when turning at intersection with traffic lights

With the large number of drivers disobeying the road rules, snr const Loftus said now was the time for many to rethink their driving habits.

"Perhaps it's time for a road rules refresher,” she said.

"Please remember to be safe, drive safe and stay safe on our roads these holidays.”

Check out the latest on road rules here.

　

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  driving operation cold snap police road rules

