Hundreds of bottles of pink gin liqueur fly off shelves

BIG HIT: Kalki Moon's Dianne and Chloe Prosser have been surprised at the popularity of their new pink gin ahead of Mother's Day. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE crew at Kalki Moon are feeling pretty in pink with the release of their latest drink.

After giving away a bottle of the Pink Gin Liqueur every day for a week, the distillery has been inundated with a wave of support.

A post on Facebook has received thousands of reactions and had more than 1600 shares but, more impressively, within a week of releasing the liqueur they've sold nearly a whole batch and have had to make an "emergency batch”.

Owner and brewer Rick Prosser said he was blown away by the response, locally and online.

"There's 500 bottles in a batch and we're running low so we're making another batch,” he said.

"I didn't expect anything like this.

"It's the colour - people love it.”

FLYING OUT THE DOOR: Kalki Moon's specialty pink gin has been a hit ahead of Mother's Day. TAHLIA STEHBENS

The team at Kalki Moon said they liked to target the local market first and couldn't believe the reach their Facebook post had, considering they did not pay Facebook to promote it.

Just in time for Mother's Day, the neon pink drink has struck a chord with gin lovers in Bundaberg and further afield.

Mr Prosser said he had interest from people in places such as Sydney asking how they can get their hands on a bottle.

While a lot of sales have come through wholesales, Mr Prosser said the cellar door has been far from quiet.

"I think I've only seen one other like it in Australia, but it was a lot higher strength,” he said.

"The way it came about was combining our two biggest seller, the gin and the choc-hazlenut liqueur.

"The choc-hazlenut went well when it first came out, but not the response this has had.”

Not only is the brewery expanding its gin range with the addition of the pink liqueur, but also they are looking to double the size of its premises.

Mr Prosser said the expansion would bring opportunity.

"It will double our size straight up and because the growth of the business has been really big and quick we are rolling it back into equipment and production level, so more raw materials,” he said.

"We'll also be able to extend the bar - we're getting so many tourists come through now it's about being able to accommodate them.

"We had to stop beer days, the open days, because the response was huge and we ran out of room with stock everywhere.”

Mr Prosser said the car park would also be doubled and would be licenced.

The gin-based liqueur is $39.95 a bottle and available at Kalki Moon.

Kalki Moon is at

22 Commercial St and

is open from 10am