Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

A BUNDABERG audiometrist says he has been forced to open his own clinic at the eleventh hour following the shock closure of the city's Connect Hearing branch.

Alan Macgillivray has spent the past few days calling hundreds of the clinic's clients to let them know the outlet will be closed from June 27.

While Mr Macgillivray dreamed of opening his own clinic, he hadn't planned on opening one quite so soon, but the medical practitioner said he refused to leave the clinic's 600-strong client base in the lurch.

"On this Wednesday that just passed, state management arrived unannounced and stated that they were closing the clinic as of Thursday, the 27th of June - two weeks to the day - and told us to start telling clients what's happening and to pack up the clinic," he said.

CLOSING DOWN: Connecting Hearing's office on Barolin St. Google

"I voiced my concerns saying two weeks isn't enough to contact hundreds of clients and then find them an appropriate vendor to look after them because I built a rapport with these clients over a number of years - they know me, I know their story, I know how to look after them, so I was concerned by the lack of empathy and two weeks just isn't enough to do it.

"If they would have given me more time - a more ethical timeframe - it wouldn't have been a problem to transition them into more appropriate vendors if I needed to."

Following the Bundaberg clinic's announcement of closure, Connect Hearing's Australian CEO Rav Maharaj penned a letter to clinics explaining why the decision was made, saying the Swiss-owned company was choosing to invest in new centre designs, leadership development and the expansion of its Greenfield centre.

To do this, Mr Maharaj wrote, it was necessary to close some centres including Bundaberg and Gladstone.

"...We need to ensure that our network remains stable and profitable," Mr Maharaj wrote.

"This has led us to make some tough decisions around closing or consolidating some of the historically underperforming centres."

Mr Maharaj said the decision was not made lightly.

Mr Macgillivray said his new clinic, Aim Hearing, was under construction at Shop 2/1 Heidke St but bureaucracy around accreditation meant it could take weeks to be fully up and running.

"The problem is... it takes about four weeks to have your clinic registered so I just need to get it out there with clients to say I'm coming, I will be open, just be patient in a few weeks, but in the meantime if they do need help, they can contact me and I can forward them to another provider if need be," he said.

"But if they still want to see me because they're used to me and they trust me, I am coming."

Aim Hearing will include a full range of hearing services from hearing aids to noise protection.

Mr Macgillivray said clients could contact him at reception@aimhearing.com.au or phone 0419 357 122 to book with him or organise an alternative hearing specialist.

"There are a lot of elderly people that are really going to be displaced," he said.