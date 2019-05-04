Hundreds gather for annual Labour Day march

Carolyn Waters, on the right, passionately fires up the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union into action.

Brian Cassidy

HUNDREDS of people braved the threat of rain to make their voices heard in this year's Labour Day march.

Members from unions such as the CFMEU, the Australian Federated Union of Locomotive Employees and Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union carried their banners and chanted from Riverside Parklands to Anzac Park on Quay St.

The family friendly rally also attracted the attention of drivers as they made their way past the march beeping their horns and waving in encouragement.

CFMEAU Member Bluey Menon said this year's march was significant.

"It's about celebrating our workers, but this year is special because there is a federal election looming and we want to make sure the politicians hear our voices,” he said.

"We want to be heard on things such as exploitation of labour hire, penalty rates and we want the Australian Building and Construction Commission gone.”

Mr Menon said there has also been an explosion of casuals in the workforce.

"When they cut penalty rates they went for those who are most vulnerable first - people who work in retail and hospitality,” he said.

Labor's candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe also joined those marching in the rally.

He said it was fantastic to see so many people attend the annual event.

"We've always had a strong turn out for Labour Day here in Bundaberg, we've been running this march now for 13 years,” he said.