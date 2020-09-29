Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Latest statistics on local Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services fever clinic testing for COVID-19.
Latest statistics on local Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services fever clinic testing for COVID-19.
News

Hundreds do their part getting COVID tested in region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
29th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Up until 23 September, 28,063 COVID-19 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay.

In the week from September 17-23, some 884 COVID-19 tests took place across Wide Bay, including 424 tests at the three WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

There were 182 tests done in Bundaberg from Sept 10-16, and 121 tests from September 17-23.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said high rates of COVID-19 testing were crucial to ensuring positive cases could be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell," the spokesperson said.

"No fee and no referral are required.

"Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community - especially our most vulnerable. "So we urge our community: if you've got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you're COVID clear."

Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell.

The WBHHS Bundaberg fever clinic is at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), on Kendalls Rd, Branyan and open from 7.30am - 5.30pm.

 

MORE STORIES

ONE YEAR ON: State of play since decision to lower spillway

 

Mission to bring STEM Education to all

 

BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

bundaberg coronavirus covid-19 wide bay hospital and health service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON’T MISS: Bundy election forum livestream

        DON’T MISS: Bundy election forum livestream

        News Your chance to hear directly from the candidates vying for your vote

        Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Premium Content Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Community TWO more works have joined Monto’s ever-growing art trail, with a historical wall...

        Names of the people expected to face court today

        Premium Content Names of the people expected to face court today

        News 66 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        News A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Captain Creek...