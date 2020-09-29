Hundreds do their part getting COVID tested in region

Up until 23 September, 28,063 COVID-19 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay.

In the week from September 17-23, some 884 COVID-19 tests took place across Wide Bay, including 424 tests at the three WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

There were 182 tests done in Bundaberg from Sept 10-16, and 121 tests from September 17-23.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said high rates of COVID-19 testing were crucial to ensuring positive cases could be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

"Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell," the spokesperson said.

"No fee and no referral are required.

"Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community - especially our most vulnerable. "So we urge our community: if you've got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you're COVID clear."

Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell.

The WBHHS Bundaberg fever clinic is at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), on Kendalls Rd, Branyan and open from 7.30am - 5.30pm.

