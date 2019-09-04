Menu
More than 130 people a year end up in hospital after taking too much over-the-counter medicine such as ibuprofen and paracetamol.
Hundreds admitted to hospital for common drug poisonings

Blake Antrobus
4th Sep 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
HEALTH authorities are pleading for Wide Bay residents not to become an emergency statistic as the region's hospital service struggles to keep up with admissions for medication poisonings.

Last year there were 783 public ED presentations in Wide Bay hospitals for poisoning by drugs, medicaments and biological substances ranging from sedatives and psychotropics to anaesthetics and narcotics. Of these, 135 presentations were for people who fell ill from common medicines such as pain-killers and anti-inflammatories.

Hervey Bay Hospital's clinical director of emergency medicine Dr Emeka Nwufoh said too much of these drugs could be harmful if not used correctly.

"Unfortunately, we often treat patients who have not followed the instructions on their medication's label or the advice provided by their doctor or pharmacist," Dr Nwufoh said.

