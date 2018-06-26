Hundred per cent proudly Kepnock

EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES: Kepnock State High School students take part in a wide range of activities, including the pictured colour run

WELCOME to Kepnock State High School, a great school and an excellent place to learn and grow.

Our school vision is based around the future needs of all our students, and strengthening their ability to deal with new and changing situations.

Our school has a strong direction underpinned by three core values - learning, responsibility and respect.

We maintain high expectations in all that we do.

Our motto, "success is earned”, reflects our belief that every child can achieve success, regardless of personal circumstance.

Through respectful and supportive relationships between parents, teachers and students, every child is encouraged to be the very best they can be.

The Academic Challenge and Excellence (ACE) program is exclusive to Kepnock SHS and provides opportunities to challenge and extend high achieving students in English, mathematics and science.

Our comprehensive range of programs, curricular and extra-curricular assists each student in their academic and personal growth as we guide their development into productive, community-minded citizens of the future.

We are the only secondary school in Bundaberg to offer all five The Arts and all five Technologies areas from Year 7 through to Year 12.

We are a Gateway school in agribusiness and the only state school in Bundaberg to offer training in the agricultural sciences and rural operations.

The construction of a modern state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Sports Hall opens up many new and exciting possibilities for are current and budding sports stars.

Strong partnerships between our school and the wider community provides Kepnock students with access to exciting opportunities way beyond the school boundary.

Our annual subject expo for Years 7 to 12 will be held at the school on Thursday, July 26, beginning at 5.30pm with enrolment evenings for Year 7 students beginning Tuesday, August 28, from 3.45 pm.

We are proud to share our school with you and look forward to you joining our Kepnock High family.