Hummock upgrade gives us 'bang for dollar'

LOOKOUT REVAMP: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Mayor Jack Dempsey, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Councillor Bill Trevor open the upgraded Hummock viewpoint.

ONE of Bundaberg's prime tourism and historical attractions, just got a face-lift.

Overlooking a patchwork of the regions canefields in one direction and the pristine coast in another, the Hummock's 360 vista is now complimented with an up-grade of pathways, roads, parking,bollards and pedestrian spaces which were finalised yesterday.

Divisional representative Scott Rowleson said the $165,000 enhancement was jointly funded by the council and the Queensland Government under its Scenic Lookout Upgrade Funding Grants.

"The Hummock is a great natural asset with a wonderful story to tell,” Cr Rowleson said.

"The history of its life as a volcano and the fabulous Woongarra Scrub that blanketed the land on and around it prior to the discovery of Bundaberg are stories that will be related through an interpretive audio station.

"An additional shelter and seating has been installed for visitor comfort and clearing of undergrowth and pest plants has also opened up viewing opportunities.”

Mayor of Bundaberg Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg as " best place to live, work and raise a family” the upgrade is a centrepiece for the region and a "magnificent investment”.

"When people come to our region, they want to come to the highest point and look over what we know is one of the best vistas in the whole of Australia,” Mr Dempsey said.

Mr Dempsey said the up-grade was the best "bang for dollar” for rates and it brings up the liveability of the region.

As part of the investment, Mr Dempsey said an additional 1000 trees will be planted around the walkways on the Hummock.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the upgrade to improve safety and accessibility so more people could make use of the lookout.

"This upgrade is about encouraging tourists and locals to stop and take in the marvellous scenery in the Bundaberg region,” Ms Donaldson said.