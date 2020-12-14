‘Humiliating’: Fitness mum’s flight fury

A mother in the US state of Colorado has hit out at United Airlines after she and her young family were booted off a plane after her two-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask.

Eliz Orban took mobile phone video during the Friday (local time) flight, which showed a crew member speaking with her husband as he was trying to keep the mask on their daughter, Edeline.

The video, which Ms Orban posted on social media, shows her husband telling the crew member that he was holding the mask on his daughter's face but she refused to wear it without his assistance.

Eliz Orban was in tears during a video she shared on Instagram showing herself in the airport along with her husband and daughter, Edeline, after getting off the plane.

Speaking through tears, Ms Orban explained the situation to the camera.

"We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask," Ms Orban, who was flying from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, said.

Ms Orban explained to US talk show Fox and Friendsthat the ordeal from start to finish was "humiliating" and "traumatising".

She went on to say that "the staff was rude" from "the get-go".

"We felt like we got no warning, no working with us, no asking questions, nothing to help in the situation," Orban added. "It was just like, 'Oh, well your two-year-old is not complying, you guys are off the plane.'"

Eliz's daughter was very upset during the video.

Ms Orban went on to say that she has "never been more confused in my life," adding that she thinks "everyone else on the plane was also just watching this and thinking, like, 'What is happening?'"

Throughout the video, Edeline is seen visibly upset and refusing to put the mask on before an airline crew member walks over and asks for the family to step off the aircraft.

Ms Orban's husband responded with: "You gotta be kidding me. Why? We're over here holding this mask on her face."

The cabin crew member responds with: "I'm sorry sir. I gave you an opportunity. I've got to ask you to get off this plane."

In a statement, a United Airlines spokesperson said the mask rule applies to all passengers over the age of two.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone on board two and older wears a mask," the airline spokesperson said.

"These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they're also consistent across every major airline."

Originally published as 'Humiliating': Fitness mum's flight fury

