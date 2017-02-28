30°
News

'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

Hayley Nissen
| 28th Feb 2017 6:11 PM
HUMILIATED: Bundaberg's Leigh Klemens and her daughter Hannah at friend's place. Ms Klemens claims staff at the Bundaberg Hospital wheeled her outside the hospital in an effort to humiliate her.
HUMILIATED: Bundaberg's Leigh Klemens and her daughter Hannah at friend's place. Ms Klemens claims staff at the Bundaberg Hospital wheeled her outside the hospital in an effort to humiliate her. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLAIMS a doctor and nurse wheeled a patient out onto the footpath, dressed in a gown and wearing an incontinence pad, and left her there as "humiliation" are being investigated by Bundaberg Hospital.

Leigh Klemens was at home last Tuesday night when she suffered an epileptic seizure and was transported by ambulance to the emergency department.

Ms Klemens said the following morning when staff could not wake her, she was wheeled on a stretcher through the hospital and out to the ambulance bay, near a public footpath.

While Ms Klemens said she could not move or open her eyes, she was able to hear what was being said.

"The doctor said 'maybe if we roll her out to the footpath she will be humiliated enough to get up and walk home'," Ms Klemens claimed.

Ms Klemens said she believed the doctor and nurse thought she was "faking" her condition.

This followed a comment she said was made before this in which the nurse allegedly said "if we put the bed up and she drops on her head she should wake up".

Ms Klemens said another nurse found her in the car park and wheeled her back inside.

 

Bundaberg Hospital.
Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott

"She said it was disgusting, (she said I was) a human being, and wheeled me back in," Ms Klemens said.

Ms Klemens said she was told the incident had been captured on CCTV and a staff member had made a formal complaint.

The NewsMail asked to see the footage but was refused.

The hospital has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the matter.

The hospital's executive director of nursing and midwifery, Fiona Sewell, visited Ms Klemens on Monday to apologise for what had happened.

"She said they had seen the footage and she was really sorry about what had happened," Ms Klemens said.

"She said it was totally unacceptable and in the end she was teary.

"It made me feel much better because it sounds like a far-fetched story.

"My whole story has been validated, I've actually been heard."

This is not the first time Ms Klemens has been hospitalised because of her epilepsy.

Three years ago she was involved in a serious head-on collision at Miriam Vale and was in a coma for 10 days. Her epilepsy is a result of the crash and has caused her to "lose everything".

"I can no longer drive or go out in public by myself. I lost my business, I lost my home, I lost my children ... there's nothing else you can really lose, is there?" she said.

The last time Ms Klemens was hospitalised was about four months ago but previous to that it was much more frequent.

She is on medication to help control the seizures and has been seeing a neurologist.

After a severe seizure, she said she became extremely tired, drifting in and out of consciousness. This can last hours and even days.

Ms Klemens said she sometimes goes into a dissociative state, and can hear what's going on around her but is unable to respond.

"If you check my records, the seizures can be life threatening. They are something not to be taken lightly," she said.

She said there were some good people who worked at the hospital but she was apprehensive about going back there.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said they were taking the complaint seriously.

"A senior staff member has visited Ms Klemens to work with her and discuss her care. Based on early investigations we have offered an apology about her being taken outside the emergency department and into an area not readily accessible by the public.

"We also discussed the clinical response and the early investigations, which indicate Ms Klemens was appropriately tested to determine her state of consciousness."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg hospital

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

CLAIMS a doctor and nurse wheeled a patient out onto the footpath and left her there as "humiliation” are being investigated by Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg man, 68, facing child porn charges

A man will face child porn charges in court.

Man was identified in investigation

How phone calls led to 83 Bundaberg arrests, 227 charges

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

Annual report reveals crime situation

Solar switch: 'We had to make a change'

MAGIC NUMBERS: North Isis cane grower John Russo watches the meter on his solar power system.

Sustainable electricity source a load off farmer's back

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

...with some fresh paint for the $5000 prize

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE!

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If ... $175,000

2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $319,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $269,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 Offers Above...

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!