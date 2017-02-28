'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

HUMILIATED: Bundaberg's Leigh Klemens and her daughter Hannah at friend's place. Ms Klemens claims staff at the Bundaberg Hospital wheeled her outside the hospital in an effort to humiliate her.

CLAIMS a doctor and nurse wheeled a patient out onto the footpath, dressed in a gown and wearing an incontinence pad, and left her there as "humiliation" are being investigated by Bundaberg Hospital.

Leigh Klemens was at home last Tuesday night when she suffered an epileptic seizure and was transported by ambulance to the emergency department.

Ms Klemens said the following morning when staff could not wake her, she was wheeled on a stretcher through the hospital and out to the ambulance bay, near a public footpath.

While Ms Klemens said she could not move or open her eyes, she was able to hear what was being said.

"The doctor said 'maybe if we roll her out to the footpath she will be humiliated enough to get up and walk home'," Ms Klemens claimed.

Ms Klemens said she believed the doctor and nurse thought she was "faking" her condition.

This followed a comment she said was made before this in which the nurse allegedly said "if we put the bed up and she drops on her head she should wake up".

Ms Klemens said another nurse found her in the car park and wheeled her back inside.

Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott

"She said it was disgusting, (she said I was) a human being, and wheeled me back in," Ms Klemens said.

Ms Klemens said she was told the incident had been captured on CCTV and a staff member had made a formal complaint.

The NewsMail asked to see the footage but was refused.

The hospital has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the matter.

The hospital's executive director of nursing and midwifery, Fiona Sewell, visited Ms Klemens on Monday to apologise for what had happened.

"She said they had seen the footage and she was really sorry about what had happened," Ms Klemens said.

"She said it was totally unacceptable and in the end she was teary.

"It made me feel much better because it sounds like a far-fetched story.

"My whole story has been validated, I've actually been heard."

This is not the first time Ms Klemens has been hospitalised because of her epilepsy.

Three years ago she was involved in a serious head-on collision at Miriam Vale and was in a coma for 10 days. Her epilepsy is a result of the crash and has caused her to "lose everything".

"I can no longer drive or go out in public by myself. I lost my business, I lost my home, I lost my children ... there's nothing else you can really lose, is there?" she said.

The last time Ms Klemens was hospitalised was about four months ago but previous to that it was much more frequent.

She is on medication to help control the seizures and has been seeing a neurologist.

After a severe seizure, she said she became extremely tired, drifting in and out of consciousness. This can last hours and even days.

Ms Klemens said she sometimes goes into a dissociative state, and can hear what's going on around her but is unable to respond.

"If you check my records, the seizures can be life threatening. They are something not to be taken lightly," she said.

She said there were some good people who worked at the hospital but she was apprehensive about going back there.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said they were taking the complaint seriously.

"A senior staff member has visited Ms Klemens to work with her and discuss her care. Based on early investigations we have offered an apology about her being taken outside the emergency department and into an area not readily accessible by the public.

"We also discussed the clinical response and the early investigations, which indicate Ms Klemens was appropriately tested to determine her state of consciousness."