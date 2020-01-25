Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Humidity highs to finally ease

by Cormac Pearson
25th Jan 2020 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has been sweatier than Singapore, with humidity levels hitting suffocating highs.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports humidity reached as high as 92 per cent on the Sunshine Coast this week.

In Singapore - renowned for its heavy air - the peak humidity was 90 per cent during the week, according to timeanddate.com.

BoM's Peter Markworth said the unbearable humidity was "unusual" for southeast Queensland.

 

BoM’s Peter Markworth said the unbearable humidity was “unusual” for southeast Queensland.
BoM’s Peter Markworth said the unbearable humidity was “unusual” for southeast Queensland.

 

"There is a lot of moisture coming from a tropical low over the Northern Territory which is bringing a lot of tropical moisture," he said.

"Singapore is right on the equator and surrounded by water which creates plenty of moisture in the air. That seems to be what we are getting which is a large amount of tropical moisture over Queensland."

 

 

Mr Markworth said the humidity also means temperatures don't fluctuate much throughout the days and nights.

But he said dryer weather was on the way starting on Sunday.

"In general we're seeing most of Queensland start to dry out particularly around the south east," Mr Markworth said.

"It'll start to get dryer and dryer which will filter through to the coast."

The weekend's weather will start with some hot and rainy weather on Saturday with a top of 30.

The rain is forecast to clear up before Australia Day.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks humidity sunshine coast weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for date to change for Australia Day

        premium_icon Calls for date to change for Australia Day

        Community JANUARY 26 is a day where some of us gather for a barbecue to celebrate Australia, but for many of the traditional owners of this land, the date harbours...

        Firefighter recognised for his unbelievable career

        premium_icon Firefighter recognised for his unbelievable career

        News With 41 years as a firefighter Curl has seen and done it all from saving his wife’s...

        Progress on new hospital as architect revealed

        premium_icon Progress on new hospital as architect revealed

        News THE prospects of a new hospital is off to a healthy start this year with an...

        Childers pool upgrade gives access to everybody

        premium_icon Childers pool upgrade gives access to everybody

        News In a $1.7 million upgrade to the Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers, the...