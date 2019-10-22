Humble model’s shock at top honour

Charlee Fraser has been nominated as model of the year at the Australian Fashion Laureate awards. Picture: Chris Pavlich

"IT" girl Charlee Fraser has taken the international fashion world by storm in recent years, however the indigenous beauty's feet remain firmly planted on the ground.

Despite having worked for top labels including Oscar de la Renta and Diane von Furstenberg, and having walked for more than 20 shows at New York Fashion Week, the model-of-the-moment is surprised to have been nominated for model of the year at the prestigious Australian Fashion Laureate awards.

Fraser will go up against Duckie Thot, Julia Nobis and Robyn Lawley at the awards ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday at Cafe Sydney.

"To be honest I was really surprised to be nominated," Fraser (inset) told Sunday Confidential.

"I thought 'why?' to be honest. I thought awards like this are really meant for models who do a larger range of things.

"I am very happy. It still hasn't sunk in though. I don't feel like I have done anything. I am passionate about my work but I never actually feel like I am working, so to see my name against those girls is incredible."

Newcastle-born Fraser, who has been based in New York for the last four years, hopes to one day move home.

"New York is a city you love or hate and I absolutely love it," she said.

"But Australia is always home though and I can't see myself being in New York when I am 80 years old so I will definitely be somewhere way more relaxing."