Humble beginnings for Australia's biggest chilli producer

WORKING SPACE: The AustChilli Bundaberg factory, where produce is made into delicious purees. Max Fleet BUN301012NUF1

FOR a farming business to continue being successful, it needs to keep evolving.

This has been the message driving the De Paoli family for the past 20 years.

In that time AustChilli has been Australia's biggest chilli producer and a sneak peek into the business has shown there is much more to it than just growing chillies.

This week the Rural Weekly spoke to second-generation farmer Trent De Paoli and found out how a Bundaberg farming family became leading food innovators.

HISTORY

AUSTCHILLI was founded in 1995 by director Trent De Paoli's father David. He drew on his knowledge as a qualified engineer and on his experience growing small crops to grow chillies.

"He started out growing small crops,” Trent said.

"The problem there was price variability was all over the place. One week you'd be making a decent amount of money and then next you were below your costs.

"Then he looked at chillies and from there it just went gangbusters.”

Within a year of starting to grow chillies the De Paolis approached the big supermarkets - Coles and Woolworths.

"We've been in business with them (Coles and Woolworths) since 1996,” Trent said.

"Back then chilli was a much smaller category than it is today and they were very helpful and supportive.

"They helped us out by letting us put some of our chillies in their stores and the rest is history.”

But like any company, it faced hurdles in the beginning.

"We faced challenges of cash flow and business credibility,” Trent said.

"We didn't have the know-how back then so we had to learn all those things ourselves.”

Going from a small farming enterprise to being Australia's largest chilli producing farm took a lot of work.

"It's been 20 years of solving problems and 20 years of exceeding expectations,” he said.

"We are always looking for growth, we are driven by the fuel of success.

"So there is a continual pursuit of growing.”

CHILLIES

FAST forward 20 years from its inception and the company is supplying 80 per cent of the country's chillies to large retail chains and smaller supermarkets.

"On our Bundaberg farm we would have millions of bushes growing over 202ha,” Trent said.

"We also have contract growers in North Queensland to help with weather risks.”

The farms produce 12 different types of chilli with the mildest being the poblano chilli.

"The hottest variety we grow is called the carolina reaper and just having the word reaper on the end of it gives you a feeling of just how hot it is,” he said.

"People are after hotter chillies all the time, because once the body gets used to the heat of the chilli it makes people want more.”

The planting and harvesting of the chillies takes place year round.

"We plant every two weeks partially because of the sensitivity of the plants and because the production cycle is quite short, and it helps us keep up with the demand,” Trent said.

The chilli plants can be sensitive and rely on weather conditions to push out a good quality crop.

"They can be a challenging crop to grow. It just all comes down to how well you manage and look after the crops,” he said.

"Chillies go really well for a short period of time, that's the honeymoon phase of the plant.

"Like any other plant they are dependant on the weather. You can look at the plant and think they look really good but 48 hours later they can look like a completely different plant.”

PUREE AND AVO FRESH

THE De Paoli family are big food innovators.

"As well as chillies we produce purees of different fruits and vegetables,” Mr De Paoli said.

"We also have an avocado product called Avo Fresh that is available for people to purchase at Coles and Woolworths.

"We purchase all of our fruit and vegetables from different growers around Australia and we do this because we are supporting Australian grown.”

The purees and Avo Fresh became a part of the business plan to help evolve the company.

"For a farming business to be sustainable, it needs to continue to evolve to keep going,” he said.

"There are products out there that aren't making it to the supermarket shelves that we can value add and give the grower a good return back to the farm.

"It means that this produce isn't being dumped and the product is being further used in the demand chain.”

The Avo Fresh product is manufactured in the AustChilli factory using a high pressure process.

The process helps to extend the shelf life of the avocado product from seven days to 40 days using cold pressure to kill bacteria.

While Avo Fresh has been made available in supermarkets, the purees of the other fruit and vegetables are sent to food and drink manufacturers.