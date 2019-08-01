Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.
Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.
News

Human remains found at truck explosion site

Kate Dodd
by
1st Aug 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM

MT MAGNET Police have recovered human remains believed to be that of missing truck driver Tony Hickey.

Media reports say that Mr Hickey, 67, was driving a truck carrying explosives to a licensed blast site at Bulga Downs station for disposal.

The explosion happened on the afternoon of Friday, July 26, 42km south of Sandstone on the Menzies Road.

A Western Australia Police Force Media spokeswoman told Big Rigs that the matter was being investigated as a Coronial Investigation and a report was being prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks explosion mt magnet truck driver truck explosion western australia
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    DISAPPOINTED: Bundy SLSC call for info on club 'vandalism'

    DISAPPOINTED: Bundy SLSC call for info on club 'vandalism'

    News THE Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is calling on the community for any information regarding the "vandalism” to their club overnight.

    DEPRAVITY: Local jailed after feds swoop on pedo group

    premium_icon DEPRAVITY: Local jailed after feds swoop on pedo group

    Crime Court hears sick videos featured a "high level of depravity”

    WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

    premium_icon WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

    Rural Conditions driving sugar content up daily