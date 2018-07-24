Human remains found on property are 'significant'

HISTORICAL FIND: Human remains discovered at a Brookstead property on July 19 have been found to be indigenous and pre-date European settlement. INSET: Inspector Stephen Angus.

HUMAN remains found on a Brookstead property have been dated back to before the region's European settlement.

A forensic anthropologist has dated the discovered remains, which included a well-preserved skull and three vertebrae, to before 1880 when the first European settlers arrived in the region.

The remains had been found on top of the cultivated farm land and are believed to be the first, and oldest, of their kind recovered in the area.

Other remains have been found further west including St George and surrounds.

Darling Downs City Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Angus met with members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnership Group to formally hand over the findings.

"Examinations by police forensic anthropologists indicates the skull pre-dates European settlement," Inspector Angus said.

"It really is a significant discovery for the traditional landowners of the district in which we live.

"It is still obviously subject to a coronial investigation but those remains will be retained until such time the coroner releases them.

"Then we will then go through the process of handing those over to the Queensland Museum and then trying to expatriate the burial of those remains in a culturally appropriate manner."

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the remains are linked to any of the traditional landowners in the region, including the Jagera, Giabal and Jarowair peoples.

A sub-committee had been formed to work with various government agencies and stakeholder groups to ensure the remains were accurately identified and eventually returned to a region for a culturally appropriate burial, Inspector Angus said.

That process could take months, or years, he said.