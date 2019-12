Police have established a crime scene at North Beach Mylestom after human remains were found on the beach this afternoon.

HUMAN remains have been found near Mylestom, south of Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Police have set up a crime scene at North Beach.

It is understood a human leg washed up on the beach 1km from the North Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

The gruesome discovery was made by a walker on Tuesday and was reported to police around 2pm.