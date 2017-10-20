Human poo and toilet paper on busy street

STOP THE FLOW: FE Walker St resident Kevin Berghofer is concerned about the effluent flowing in to the creek that feeds into Baldwin Swamp.

DISGUSTING human excrement and toilet paper flowing along FE Walker St has left a Bundaberg man feeling sick and calling on the council to fix the problem.

Kevin Berghofer, who lives on FE Walker St, described the sewerage system in Bundaberg as a "horrendous situation".

Mr Berghofer said he had experienced sewage spilling into his street many times and the recent wild weather was no exception.

"There is sewage pumping out and running down the side of the road and onto the footpath," he said.

"People have been walking through it.

"I have taken people up to my home to wash their feet off."

Mr Berghofer said the spillage was caused by sewerage lines filling up with floodwater and sewerage lids not being properly secured.

But a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said multiple illegal stormwater connections into the council's sewers were thought to be the main problem behind a raft of sewerage spills recorded during the recent rainfall.

"Some residents are not aware that their external overflow relief gully, a grated area at the side of their home, may have become clogged or covered which does not allow sewage to escape, which may result into sewage intrusion into the home," the spokesman said.

Mr Berghofer said this week there had been remnants including human excrement along FE Walker St.

"You can tell what it is by the toilet paper and you can see solids on the footpath.

"This has been running for several days now, even after contacting the council at least four times."

Mr Berghofer said a council crew attempted to clean up one of the sewerage lids on Wednesday but made an even bigger mess.

"We were left with solids on the bitumen and sewage water on the road," he said.

"I went down with the shovel and fixed it up myself.

"It makes me sick."

The council spokesman said that dozens of calls had been received by staff during the past rain event regarding overflowing sewerage infrastructure.

"A resident FE Walker St contacted the council on several occasions to, which the council staff twice responded," the spokesman said.

"Discharge was evident from a sewer manhole cover opposite the resident's home and council staff isolated this area.

"Staff also returned at a later time to clean the area."

The spokesman said sewerage systems were not designed as a catchment for stormwater.

"Our east treatment plant, during a normal operating period treats around 6.5 megalitres per day.

"During the wet weather this peaked at 67 megalitres per day."

Mr Berghofer said there was a huge risk with the Baldwin Swamp park area due to sewage flowing into the floodwater and has called for the park to be closed.

The council spokesman said that to remedy the situation, the council has already advertised in the NewsMail and provided a media release detailing an inspection program, which would start in locations where these problems were happening in wet weather.

The council will begin in November and take up to three months to complete.

"I feel this is a big concern as it is flowing at a minimum of 50ltrs a minute straight to the Baldwin Swamp environmental park," he said.

"The park needs to be closed off and relocated."