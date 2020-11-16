Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Music

Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

 

Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.

 

While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

Originally published as Human Nature's Brisbane Christmas gig

More Stories

Show More
dami im entertainment human nature music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        News JUDGE: “Your accessing, downloading or having possession of that material contributes to that vile trade.”

        CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        Premium Content CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        Premium Content NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        News See how Bundaberg’s local university fared among the rest of the state.

        Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        Premium Content Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        News New LNP leader David Crisafulli unveiled his new shadow ministry today.