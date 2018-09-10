Menu
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
News

Human bones found in bag

by Stephanie Bedo
10th Sep 2018 6:15 PM

HUMAN remains have been discovered at a popular Brisbane location.

Police have declared a crime scene at Kangaroo Point cliffs after a member of the public located what are believed to human remains about 10am on Monday.

An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of the remains.

The bones were found inside a bag with the clothing, The Courier Mailreported.

It is not clear whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Kangaroo Point cliffs is a popular riverside site often filled with tourists, joggers, walkers and abseilers.

