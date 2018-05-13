Hugs the best part of being a mum

TWO BOYS: Nicole Alves-Fabila gave birth to Arlo on Wednesday and was delighted she was induced in time for Mother's Day. She sits with partner Peter Dillon and eldest son Elijah.

TWO BOYS: Nicole Alves-Fabila gave birth to Arlo on Wednesday and was delighted she was induced in time for Mother's Day. She sits with partner Peter Dillon and eldest son Elijah. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THREE became four as Nicole Alves-Fabila and Peter Dillon celebrated the birth of their second child just in time for Mother's Day.

Induced at 38 weeks because of her gestational diabetes (GD), Ms Alves-Fabila brought baby boy Arlo into the world through a natural birth on May 9.

Mr Dillon said his name came from folk singer Arlo Guthrie.

"We didn't think it was a common name these days, but now you see it everywhere,” the couple said.

"We decided on a name before we even decided to have another one.

"And at the scan we were told 400 per cent it's a boy.

"Then in that Disney movie The Good Dinosaur it popped up in there and we just looked at each other.”

Looking fondly at her two boys - eldest Elijah, 4, and her newborn - Ms Alves-Fabila said the best part of motherhood was one of the most simple.

"It's the hugs isn't it?” she said.

"Those early morning hugs, he wakes and first thing in the morning he comes and gives me a hug.

"But the other morning he went and sat on the couch and when I asked him 'where's my hug?' and he goes 'you know where it is... it's in you're heart'.

"He was just too lazy to get off the couch.”

With the couple moving to the region just under a year ago, little Arlo is the first of their children to be born in Bundaberg.

"I had Elijah in Sydney and had an induction with him at 38 weeks as well because of GD but it failed and I ended up having to have an emergency caesarian,” she said.

"So I was really worried about being induced again so I pushed it but then I said if we do, we'll have another baby for Mother's Day.”

While some people will be going out for breakfast with their mothers on Mother's Day or sending a bunch of flowers, Ms Alves-Fabila hopes to be enjoying a pancake breakfast at home with her family.

"Sundays are pancake day, that's a bit of a tradition in our house,” she said.

"Every Sunday it's been that way since I was a kid, my aunty would always make pancakes on Sundays.

"I had that for my first Mother's Day with Elijah too.”

Now a big brother, Elijah said he has "the bestest mum ever” and loves mummy cuddles.

Regardless of how you are spending your Mother's Day, from staff and management at the NewsMail Happy Mother's Day.

If you have a photo with your mum you'd like to share, send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au to feature in the paper.