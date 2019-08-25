Hughes Rd closures to be extended

Road closures on Hughes Rd will be extended from Monday.

MOTORISTS are being advised of changes to traffic conditions as a result of the Hughes and Watson Rd roundabout project with extended road closures from Monday.

The project, which is stage three of a long term plan, will improve connectivity between coastal communities and assist in the reduction of traffic on local urban roads.

To facilitate safety improvements at the intersection of Hughes Rd and Durdins Rd the road closure will be extended for about three weeks, weather permitting, starting from Monday August 26.

The road closure of Hughes Rd will be extended from Watsons Rd up to Causeway Drive.

The closure on Watsons Rd, from Judith Street to Seaview Rd remains unchanged.

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said work on stage three was nearing completion but this additional closure was required to ensure it could be completed prior to storm season.

"We remain mindful of the oncoming wet season,” Cr Barnes said.

"Council is committed to completing the roundabout and re-opening all affected intersections as soon as possible and before weather can impact the work schedule.

"Unfortunately, in the meantime there's likely to be a three week closure of that section of Durdins Rd.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but it will be well worth it in the end.”

Detours signs will be in place and residents are urged to drive with caution in the vicinity of the works.