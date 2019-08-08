Menu
Hugh Jackman’s touching moment with young fan

by Sally Coates and Fiona Wingett
8th Aug 2019 11:03 AM
HUGH Jackman cemented his reputation as the nicest man in showbiz at his show The Man. The Music. The Show on Monday night, bringing the crowd to tears with some audience participation.

During the show Jackman pulled six-year-old Oliver O'Reilly, who was wearing his tiny showman outfit, out of the crowd for a singalong and a hug.

Hugh Jackman with Ollie O’Reilly at Qudos Bank Arena.
Unbeknown to Jackman, Ollie has already lived a tough life, surviving brain cancer and losing his dad when he was just three years old.

Audience members say there wasn't a dry eye in the house, including among the dancers, musicians and technicians.

The pair had a moment of banter that started with Ollie telling Jackman: "I'm kind of just in shock that I'm even up here," he said.

"Me too, buddy," Jackman quipped back without missing a beat, to roars of laughter from the audience.

"You're putting me under a lot of pressure, Hugh," Ollie said maturely.

"I just want you to relax," Jackman said, getting him some water.

"That's my back-up drink bottle, I haven't touched it, feel free (to have a drink) you're not going to get a cold or anything," he said.

"What else can I give you?"

"I love Oliver," he said, walking to the front of stage to continue his show as Ollie sat on a chair on the stage.

Ollie was wearing his Greatest Showman costume.
Ollie continued to watch the show from the stage, crying happy tears the whole way through.

Ollie's mum Jo said the experience was one her son would never forget.

"Hugh brought him up on stage for a huge and experience of a lifetime," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"He's a magnificent survivor of childhood brain cancer and our favourite charity is the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation."

Last night marked the end of Jackman's Sydney shows, and he will continue touring through Adelaide, Victoria, Brisbane and Perth until September 3.

Ollie was in shock that he was on stage with his hero.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
