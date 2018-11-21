Menu
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have continued their fake feud, but now John Krasinski is involved. Picture: Kevin Winter
Celebrity

Ryan Reynolds roasts Hugh Jackman

21st Nov 2018 4:09 AM

Just because they are two of the biggest movie stars in the world doesn't mean Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds don't have time to make fun of themselves.

The movie stars' fake social media beef continued this week with Reynolds jumping on a tweet from John Krasinski.

The Office star jokingly accused Jackman of being too friendly with his wife, Emily Blunt, at an Actors on Actors event.

"Eeeeeeasy Hugh … not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors … Don't make me think I can hurt you," Krasinski tweeted at Jackman after the X-Men star shared a photo of him and Blunt on the red carpet.

Reynolds added to Krasinski's mock threat, tweeting: "This is a call to action. This man must be stopped."

 

Jackman joked to Variety that the 'feud' with Reynolds and Krasinski was all about making sure his "mister nice guy image is over".

"I'm fine to fight John, but he arrived this morning at my front door with Ryan," he added. "I'm like, 'Come on, guys. One at a time. Not together.'"

Reynolds and Jackman's Twitter beef includes the Deadpool star sharing photos of the Wolverine actor with protestors - aka his fans - and a fake message from Reynolds posted by Jackman.

 

