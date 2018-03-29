Bowman vows to be right for big day

HUGH Bowman says he will be fine to ride at Saturday's Tancred Stakes meeting at Rosehill Gardens despite being stood down from riding at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.

The champion jockey was told to stop riding after the second race by the ATC club doctor, who felt he may still be feeling the effects of the concussion from a fall on Performer in the Todman Stakes on March 10.

"I'm fine," Bowman said with a smile on his face as he left the course on Wednesday.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel said Bowman will see his doctor on Thursday for a series of tests and will require a medical clearance to ride on Saturday.

"It was a hot day and he was looking a bit flat so the doctor told him to stop riding," Van Gestel said.

The world's best jockey has eight rides on Saturday, including Who Shot Thebarman in the Group 1 Tancred Stakes and $4.80 favourite Unforgotten in the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes.

Hugh Bowman was stood down from riding at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, but the hoop is confident he will be good to go at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Christian Gilles

Meanwhile, a pair of two-year-olds emerged from Wednesday's Warwick Farm meeting as contenders at The Championships.

Pure Elation was devastating in taking out a two-year-old fillies race by two lengths and she put the writing on the wall when second last start to eventual Golden Slipper winner Estijaab.

"It franked the form didn't it?" co-trainer Peter Snowden said. "But you've still got to come out and do it on your own and she did that in spades."

The I Am Invincible filly will head to Randwick on April 14 for the Group 2 $600,000 Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) and Snowden said she would be hard to beat based on Wednesday's performance.

"She was even better than against Estijaab," he said. "It was a tremendous effort to win like that and when they're in work this long as two-year-olds they're better than average.

Peter Snowden is happy with Pure Elation's form. Picture: Jenny Evans

"It's not normal for two-year-olds to stay up this long. Her last start and this start tells you she'll be very competitive in that race in a few weeks."

David Payne said Momentum Factor would also race on day two of The Championships after he upstaged the odds-on favourite Adana on Wednesday.

He will head to the Listed Fernhill Handicap (1600m) after he shot through a gap from the back half of the field to record a comfortable win on the line.

"It was soft at the end and what I like about him is that he's got a lovely kick," Payne said.

"When I saw the gap I thought 'oh my god, you're not going to take that, little baby' but he went straight through.

"When he started off I thought he wasn't showing me much and someone asked me what I thought of him and I said 'no, no chance' and he's turned out to be one of those horses who just doesn't show anything at home.

"He was a cheap one but he looks like he's going to go places and win a few races for us. He's not a bad horse and I think he'll love the mile when we won't have to bounce him and chase him. We can just leave him alone."