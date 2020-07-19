Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Netball

Huge win: Entire season moves to Queensland

by Jo Glover
19th Jul 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The entire Super Netball season will move to Queensland, in a huge win for the Sunshine State.

The season will include up to 60 matches, including finals, which will be played across the state including in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

"AFL one day Super Netball the next," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as she made the announcement this afternoon.

It follows the AFL moving teams to Queensland as Victoria struggles with outbreaks of coronavirus.

Victoria today recorded a further 363 new cases of COVID-19 and announced face masks will be made mandatory.

Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to this morning.

The state has two active cases remaining.

There have been 1071 total confirmed cases in Queensland and 459,139 tests conducted.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,060 patients have recovered.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks netball

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FATAL CRASH: More details emerge after highway tragedy

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: More details emerge after highway tragedy

        News A 58-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway on the Fraser Coast overnight.

        Winter rain on the way for Bundaberg

        premium_icon Winter rain on the way for Bundaberg

        News Find out where and when the rain is expected to fall this week.

        BUNDY'S CUTEST BUB: Almost 400 votes, one day left to decide

        premium_icon BUNDY'S CUTEST BUB: Almost 400 votes, one day left to decide

        News Massive number of votes cast to decide Bundy's cutest bub

        Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        premium_icon Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        News Some of the most gripping court cases to go through the Bundaberg Courts.