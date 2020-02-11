Menu
A fallen tree on Sandgate Road has blocked traffic in both directions. Picture: Supplied
News

Huge tree falls, major road blocked

by Cormac Pearson
11th Feb 2020 8:04 AM
A LARGE tree has fallen onto one of Brisbane's busiest roads, blocking all lanes of traffic and causing major delays for commuters on the city's northside.

The tree is believed to have fallen onto Sandgate Road at Ascot, between Butler and Lapraik streets, with police putting in diversions for motorists travelling in either direction.

 

 

No one was injured by tree that fell about 6:05am and no powerlines are believed to be affected, however one resident reported it took 45 minutes before emergency services attended.

 

The large tree has fallen onto Sandgate Road in Ascot. Picture: Cameron Krook
SES will also attend the scene to remove the tree from the busy road, and authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area.

 

Buses on routes 306 and 322 are also being diverted in both directions.

 

Major delays are expected with traffic backed up for more than 2 kilometres. Picture: supplied
Traffic is backed up for over 2 kilometres with delays expected from Whtyecliffe Street to Junction Road.

 

The tree, or what's left of it, on Sandgate Road. Picture: Queensland Police
The tree, or what's left of it, on Sandgate Road. Picture: Queensland Police

