Huge support: Bundy business community steps up for youth

BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce has doubled its seating arrangements for this month's breakfast after an influx of business representatives took an interest in addressing the region's youth unemployment woes.

The chamber and the Australian Government Department of Jobs and Small Business are working together to help reduce the youth unemployment rate in the Wide Bay region.

The region has one of the state's worst youth unemployment rates at 27 per cent, more than 10 per cent above the state average.

Chamber president Yale Morgan said the breakfast sold out in record time with the original 100 seats being snapped up.

Mr Morgan said a further 100 seats had now been allocated and these were already going quickly.

"Our aim is to take away the obstacles when it comes to employing younger people from our region," Mr Morgan said.

"It will be about encouraging employers to look at youth and the subsidy options available to assist in training them."

Mr Morgan said locally some businesses didn't have the resources to train people under 25 years of age and the breakfast would discuss options.

"We want the youth to engage with employers," he said.

"I believe there is a level of disengagement from youth and part of it is trying to break the cycle of welfare dependency."

The department's Sandee Harris will deliver an informative presentation about the Australian Government's Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare-Trial-Hire) program aimed to make it easier for businesses to find and recruit a young person.

Mr Morgan said businesses which had already RSVPed were from a range of industries. The breakfast will be held at The Waves on Tuesday at 6.45am. It's free to attend but booking is required.

To RSVP or for more information, go to www.bundabergchamber.com.au.