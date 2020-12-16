Huge spike in parcel theft sparks fury

Aussies have reported a staggering $468 million worth of packages stolen from their home this year, new research reveals.

Due to the pandemic more people have ordered packages to be delivered to their houses than ever before, prompting an influx of opportunities for hopeful thieves.

Australia Post revealed last month that online shopping had grown by more than 45 per cent around the country year on year.

And new data conducted by Finder - released today - found that 14 per cent of the Australians surveyed said they had a package stolen from their home after it had been delivered - equivalent to a whopping 2.7 million people nationally.

And as Christmas looms closer, experts are warning people to be extra vigilant with their incoming deliveries.

"We've hit the peak period for parcel deliveries and more Aussies will be shopping online to get those last-minute Christmas gifts," Finder personal finance expert Kate Browne said.

"Sadly, the festive season doesn't always bring out the best in some people.

"These parcel pirates are opportunistic and are banking on people being out of the house at certain times of the day.

"At this time of year, package thieves are taking advantage of the huge spike in deliveries in the lead up to Christmas and stealing parcels to sell online."

With 88 per cent more people shopping online since the outbreak of the pandemic, Ms Browne said punters should always make sure to choose "sign on delivery" or invest in a parcel locker.

Christmas shoppers doing things the old fashioned way.

"If you have the option, add a tracking number to your parcel. In most cases they'll send you a message with an estimated delivery day so you can make sure you're at home to receive it," she said.

"Some retailers will give you the choice to 'sign on delivery', which adds an extra layer of protection to keep your parcel out of the wrong hands.

"If you're not going to be home, a good option is a parcel locker. They're free to use and open 24/7."

Gen Z lost the most to parcel thieves at an estimated $189.60 per parcel, closely followed by Millennials with $185.50, then Gen X with $146 and Baby Boomers with $108.30.

One angry Facebook user took to the platform to share a video of a woman allegedly filmed stealing a package from a house in Rose Bay.

A woman is filmed on CCTV allegedly stealing a parcel from a house in Rose Bay back in September.

The woman can be seen entering the property and placing the parcel inside her bag, even opening and closing a front gate behind her.

A flurry of outraged social media users responded to the footage criticising the woman.

"Wtf!!! I wouldn't even have the guts to walk through a gate of a private house," one user said.

"Disgusting!" said another.

Many also pointed to their own experience with package theft.

The woman can be seen picking up the parcel and placing inside her bag.

The owner of the property took to Facebook to express his outrage.