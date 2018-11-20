HUGE SALES: Stockland announces 500 pre-Christmas bargains

Stockland is offering more than 500 pre-Christmas sale offers on Friday and Saturday.

THIS Friday and Saturday, Stockland will be offering more than 500 pre-Christmas sale offers from several leading and local retailers.

The start of Stockland's Super Sale coincides with Black Friday, a worldwide shopping event growing in popularity.

Some of the big brands on board include Robins Kitchen, Angus & Coote, Williams, EB Games, OPSM and Spendless Shoes.

Peter Cocking, Centre Manager at Stockland Bundaberg said: "We have over 15 offers across the centre this Friday and Saturday with up to 50% off at selected retailers. It really will be a 'super-sale' to remember and a great opportunity to get through that Christmas shopping-list while sticking to a budget.

"We understand that at Christmas time convenience is king, particularly when it comes to shopping so we're making Christmas shopping at Stockland more fun and less fuss."

Head on down to Stockland Bundaberg from 9am on November 23 and 9am November 24 to enjoy the Stockland Super Sale and Santa's arrival parade with a variety of fun family activities.

For customers who might be stuck on what to buy this Christmas, Stockland has a variety of gift ideas listed on their website. To view the full gift guide visit: www.stockland.com.au/christmas.

Customers are also invited to have their gifts beautifully wrapped at Stockland's charity gift wrapping station from December 8 to December 24. The charity gift wrapping station is located outside of Priceline and all proceeds will go to The Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club.