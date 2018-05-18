HUGE SALE: Bundy office space goes for $2m+ at auction

INVESTMENT: The GHD Engineers office on Barolin St was purchased for $2,130,000 at auction.

A SIGNIFICANT office investment opportunity is the talk of the town in Bundaberg this month.

The space was snatched up for an impressive $2,130,000 on a solid yield of 7.4% at Burgess Rawson's Flagship May portfolio auction in Melbourne.

The property is currently tenanted by GHD Engineers, who boast over 200 offices worldwide, on a secure 10-year lease through to 2023 with options extending to 2033.

Burgess Rawson Queensland Director Pat Kelly said Bundaberg's growing population and well performing commercial real estate scene secured the property's appeal.

"Bundaberg is a major sugar cane city and its tourism market is booming, attracting more than 1.2million visitors annually,” Mr Kelly said.

"Home to over 94,400 people, the city is continuing to grow at an impressive rate.”

