Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTMENT: The GHD Engineers office on Barolin St was purchased for $2,130,000 at auction.
INVESTMENT: The GHD Engineers office on Barolin St was purchased for $2,130,000 at auction. CONTRIBUTED
Property

HUGE SALE: Bundy office space goes for $2m+ at auction

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th May 2018 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SIGNIFICANT office investment opportunity is the talk of the town in Bundaberg this month.

The space was snatched up for an impressive $2,130,000 on a solid yield of 7.4% at Burgess Rawson's Flagship May portfolio auction in Melbourne.

The property is currently tenanted by GHD Engineers, who boast over 200 offices worldwide, on a secure 10-year lease through to 2023 with options extending to 2033.

Burgess Rawson Queensland Director Pat Kelly said Bundaberg's growing population and well performing commercial real estate scene secured the property's appeal.

"Bundaberg is a major sugar cane city and its tourism market is booming, attracting more than 1.2million visitors annually,” Mr Kelly said.

"Home to over 94,400 people, the city is continuing to grow at an impressive rate.”

For more information phone Pat Kelly 0412 244 456

auction bundaberg business investment offices
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    News If a "good bloke" is someone who shoots sleeping women and children dead, what on earth does it take to be a bad bloke, asks journalist SHERELE MOODY

    • 18th May 2018 1:28 PM
    Hey Bundy, what's all the smoke about?

    Hey Bundy, what's all the smoke about?

    News Burning off to reduce the fire risk

    • 18th May 2018 12:42 PM
    Why today's the most dangerous day for Qld motorists

    Why today's the most dangerous day for Qld motorists

    News RACQ has revealed data showing the most car crashes happen today

    HIGH DEMAND: Nuts are Bundy's gold

    premium_icon HIGH DEMAND: Nuts are Bundy's gold

    Environment In this month's review for the region, macadamias took centre stage.

    Local Partners