Deadly snake stuns golfers

by Fox News
21st Oct 2018 7:05 AM

GOLFERS in Florida were shocked when they saw a massive rattlesnake slither across the course.

Logan Ungerer and some friends were golfing at Mangrove Bay Golf Course when Mr Ungerer "saw what looked like a stick blowing in the wind on the green," according to Fox 13.

Upon closer inspection, he realised it wasn't a stick at all - it was a snake.

The creature was likely a diamondback rattlesnake, David Steen, a conservation biologist, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Diamondbacks are said to be the largest venomous snake in North America, reaching up to eight feet (2.5 metres) in length, National Geographic reports.

Mr Steen called the sighting "unusual."

"Snakes are typically secretive creatures that have nothing to gain from interacting with people, so it is unusual for a snake like this to be found in the open on a golf course," Mr Steen said. "It is likely that the rattlesnake was simply observed while travelling from one forest patch to another."

Mr Ungerer's video has since gone viral and has been shared by publications across the country.

Mr Ungerer told Fox 13 the experience was "exhilarating."

"It's not every day you see a huge rattlesnake on a green in Florida," he added.

This story was originally published inFox News and has been reproduced here with permission.

