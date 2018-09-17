Menu
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP: Best and Less customers are lining up for over 40 minutes for the closing down bargains.
Huge queues for popular store's massive $5 closing down sale

Toni Benson-Rogan
17th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
SHOPPERS are lining up for over 40 minutes at the Best and Less closing down sale in the Bundaberg CBD.

The store has nothing over $5 today and tomorrow before officially being closed from Wednesday onwards.

Shoppers have contacted the NewsMail reporting people are going bonkers over the bargains with the queue for purchases taking more than 40 minutes.

Customers have been reported to have arms filled with bundles of clothing and demand is so high that staff don't even have time to remove the coat hangers.

The NewsMail reported on August 11 that the popular clothing brand's CBD store would be closing their doors and joining with their Stockland store.

Chemist Warehouse in the CBD have purchased the building and will be relocating once Best and Less have finalised their closure.

