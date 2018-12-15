Menu
RODEO: Cherbourg rodeo was enjoyed by a huge crowd on Thursday December 13
HUGE GALLERY: Cherbourg's bucking rodeo

BULL riders of all ages had the large crowd in awe at the Cherbourg rodeo on Thursday night.

As the afternoon sun went down, the bucking bulls and their brave riders rose up and so did the crowd as everyone enjoyed a unique evening of impressive bull riding.

The Les Stewart Memorial Sports Complex was packed and there was not a jaw that did not drop every time the bulls launched into the air while riders held on for their life.

The little ones where not forgotten and they showed great patience lining up for the popular jumping castles, fairy floss and mechanical bucking bull.

Check out our huge photo gallery below for all the action from Cherbourg's rodeo.

 

