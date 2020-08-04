Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SUMMIT RECEIVES FUNDING: Greg Baird (Commercial Manager Evolution MRO) and Ken Schuster (President Mt. Perry Community Development Board). Picture: Contributed
SUMMIT RECEIVES FUNDING: Greg Baird (Commercial Manager Evolution MRO) and Ken Schuster (President Mt. Perry Community Development Board). Picture: Contributed
Environment

Huge $221k cheque ‘fully funds’ high profile Burnett project

Sam Turner
4th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WHOPPING $221,000 was presented to the Mt Perry Community Development Board (MPCDB) to fund its primary tourism project.

Evolution Mining submmitted the enormous amount of funding for the Mt Perry Summit Walk development, slated to finish in 2021.

MPCDB president said the money from Evolution Mining had officially fully funded the project.

"From the beginning of this project three years ago, Evolution's Mt Rawdon Operations Management team has been there with support and encouragement," he said.

"Thanks to this extraordinary contribution, the project is set to be delivered sometime in the new year."

Ken Schuster, Russell Hill (Trainee Supervisor) Cr Mick Dingle (NBRC), Anita Ward (Community Relations MRO), Greg Coase (Development and Sustainability MRO), Jayson Kokles (Employment and Training Gidarjil), Greg Baird, Geoff Brandon (NBRC). Picture: Contributed
Ken Schuster, Russell Hill (Trainee Supervisor) Cr Mick Dingle (NBRC), Anita Ward (Community Relations MRO), Greg Coase (Development and Sustainability MRO), Jayson Kokles (Employment and Training Gidarjil), Greg Baird, Geoff Brandon (NBRC). Picture: Contributed

The Summit Walk project has support from the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, the Gidarjil Corporation, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

North Burnett Regional Council, MPCDB members and Mt Perry residents have also been supporting the project every step of the way.

The Summit Walk project had its official launch on June 29 when ten local trainees, employed by the Gidarjil Corporation, first set foot on the mountain.

Their role will be to design and construct the trail to a Class 3 Standard under the supervision of QPWS Rangers.

READ MORE:

DEVELOPMENT: Jobs, investment flow into Mt Perry

GREEN LIGHT: Biggenden's streetscape set for revamp

REVEALED: Development projects bringing stimulus to region

Gidarjil employment and training officer Jayson Kokles said this development was a great opportunity for local young people to be involved in a high profile project.

"It will give them a sense of ownership and satisfaction to be part of a legacy which will benefit not just Mt. Perry but the region as a whole for years to come," he said.

"It ticks so many boxes, First Australians, culture, heritage, history, employment, training, tourism, and economy.

"Once all is said and done, the total investment in this project will approach $1 million.

"Not bad for a little town."

For more information on the Mt. Perry Community Development Board and its summit walk project, visit their website here.

evolution mining gidarjil development corporation mt perry development mt perry summit walk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man commits “appalling” domestic violence acts in front of his kids

        premium_icon Man commits “appalling” domestic violence acts in front of his...

        News When police arrived and spoke to the man’s children, they were visibly distressed and asked them to help their mum.

        • 4th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
        SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

        News Latest images show changes as spillway is lowered

        Police see spike in trespassing across region

        premium_icon Police see spike in trespassing across region

        News Offenders have accessed property owned by a private company and used four-wheel...

        ‘Whale!’: Scream in the night as yacht hits ocean giant

        premium_icon ‘Whale!’: Scream in the night as yacht hits ocean giant

        Water Sports Lucas Burns and Trevor Hill expected to sail to Keppel Bay. The ocean took them to...